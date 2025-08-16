Mumbai Rains: Travel Advisory Issued Amid Heavy Downpour; IMD Issues Red Alert

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. Continuous rains since early Friday have caused waterlogging, traffic congestion, and public transport delays across the city.

The alert, which is in effect for Mumbai and neighbouring Raigad district (including Navi Mumbai), comes amid an active monsoon phase in Maharashtra. An Orange Alert is in place for Thane and Raigad, while a Yellow Alert remains for Palghar, warning of moderate to heavy rain until August 19.

Waterlogging and Disruptions

Several low-lying areas including Andheri, Kurla, Chembur, Milan Subway, SCLR Bridge, and Kings Circle reported waterlogging, with vehicles struggling to move and trains running behind schedule.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in both Colaba and Santacruz areas, with Colaba receiving 45.2 mm and Santacruz 11.5 mm in the last 24 hours. Strong coastal winds reaching up to 60 kmph are also expected, adding to travel challenges.

Mumbai Police Issued Travel Advisory

The Mumbai Police have issued a travel advisory, asking residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors wherever possible.

“Mumbai is experiencing heavy rainfall with an Orange Alert in effect. Waterlogging and reduced visibility have been reported in several areas. Mumbaikars are advised to avoid non-essential travel and to exercise caution while venturing out,” the Mumbai Police said on X.

“Police have been instructed to remain on high alert. @MumbaiPolice is ready to help Mumbaikars. In case of any emergency, dial 100 / 112 / 103,” the post added.

More Rain Expected Till August 19

According to the IMD, the ongoing intense rainfall is due to a low-pressure area over Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, which is drawing moisture from the Arabian Sea. This system is expected to keep the region under a wet spell until August 19, with the risk of flooding, landslides, and power outages in some areas.

Fishermen have also been advised not to venture into the sea, as winds may reach up to 65 kmph.