Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Resign After Election Defeat Pressure

Updated 7 September 2025 at 13:16 IST

Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Resign After Election Defeat Pressure

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to step down amid mounting pressure for a major electoral defeat in July.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba
Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to Resign After Election Defeat Pressure | Image: ANI
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has decided to step down amid mounting pressure from within his party to take responsibility for a major electoral defeat in July, national broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.

Ishiba's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner lost their majority in the upper house of parliament in the July elections, following a similar loss in the lower house last year. Despite vowing to stay in office to avoid political deadlock, Ishiba faced growing calls to resign from senior party members and lawmakers.

His resignation comes just a day before the LDP was set to decide on holding an early leadership election — widely seen as a no-confidence vote against his leadership.

According to Japanese media reports, Ishiba made the decision to prevent a deeper split in the party. The final trigger reportedly came after senior LDP figures, including former prime ministers and key ministers, urged him to step down voluntarily.

Ishiba became Prime Minister in October last year, but his short tenure was marked by falling support and economic challenges, including rising living costs and tensions over international trade.

The LDP is expected to announce details of its next leadership vote soon.

Read Also: US And Japan Reach Trade Deal With 15% Tariff On Imports And $550 Billion Investment In America

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Navya Dubey

Published On: 7 September 2025 at 13:16 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source