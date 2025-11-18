Jasir Wani’s Interrogation Reveals Plans of a Hamas-Style Attack on India With Drones and Rockets

Following the arrest of Jasir Wani, a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district of Jammu & Kashmir, new shocking details of the terror plot have come to light in relation to the 10/11 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.

On Monday, Wani was arrested by a team of NIA. His interrogation by the authorities revealed a much bigger conspiracy at play. Wani informed that the actual plan was to carry out a Hamas-style attack on India using drones and rockets. The primary responsibility of Wani was to provide technical aid to the module and help manufacture the drones that could be modified and used as weapons. Wani, an expert in making drone bombs, was attempting to prepare the drones with cameras, batteries, and small bombs. The plan was to then fly these drones over a crowded area or a secured location and carry out a targeted blast.

This pattern of attack has been carried out by international terrorist organisations like Hamas and others in areas like Syria, Gaza, and Afghanistan. However, before they could figure out a feasible way to manufacture the drone, the module was intercepted by the authorities in Faridabad. Currently, NIA has 10-day custody of Wani, and he has been brought to Delhi for further interrogations.

The crackdown on terror continues

On the other hand, the 500-member team comprising officials from IB, NIA, NSG, and local police departments has been moving at a swift pace in making sure that all the culprits related to the blast are brought to justice as soon as possible and has made several arrests and detentions across the country in a major terror crackdown.

