Jaundice Outbreak: Vehicles Torched, Chancellor’s Bungalow Damaged As VIT University Students’ Protest Turns Violent In Bhopal.

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A midnight uproar at VIT University near Kothari on the Indore-Bhopal highway turned into violent protests late on Tuesday night as thousands of students stormed out of their hostels, alleging poor-quality food and contaminated water that led to widespread jaundice outbreak on campus.

The situation worsened after around 4,000 students gathered on the campus and allegedly set ablaze multiple vehicles, including a campus bus. They also reportedly caused significant damage to the university property, including Chancellor Dr G Viswanathan’s bungalow. Visuals of burning vehicles and crowds of students raising slogans against the university authorities have gone viral on the social media.

According to preliminary reports, 24 students have taken ill over the past few days, with many showing symptoms of jaundice. Their condition triggered widespread anger among students, who claim that repeated complaints about the quality of drinking water and mess food were ignored by the administration.

ABVP workers also reached the campus as the unrest intensified. However, no representative from VIT University’s management or administration has issued an official statement yet.

Following the escalation, senior district officials, including the Sub-Divisional Revenue Officer and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Ashta, rushed to the university along with police forces from Ashta, Jawar, Parvati and Kotwali stations. Authorities held discussions with protesting students, assuring them that corrective action would be taken immediately. Police said the university has been declared closed until November 30.

By Wednesday morning, the situation was brought under control. Police remain deployed across the campus and officials said the atmosphere in both the college and hostel premises is now stable. Continuous monitoring is underway to prevent any further flare-ups.