Jaya Bachchan Moves Delhi HC to Protect Personality Rights Over Morphed Images Online

New Delhi: Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality rights.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Jaya Bachchan, informed the court that morphed images of the veteran actress have been circulated online.

The case was heard by a Bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. The counsel representing Google was present during the proceedings.

The court also directed Bachchan to serve notices to the counsels representing Facebook, Amazon, and eBay.

Justice Arora observed that the plaint contained several typographical errors and instructed the petitioner to refile the case after curing the defects. “You need to refile the plaint. There are many typographical errors. I will pass the order, but you refile it in two days. Please also refile the application. I will pass the order, but please refile that also,” the court said.

The court has also asked that the counsel for the Union of India be called for the next hearing. The hearing will now resume at 1:25 pm.