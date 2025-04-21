JD Vance's India Visit: Check Traffic Advisory, Routes to Avoid in Delhi as Several Roads Remain Jammed

United States Vice President JD Vance has arrived at Air Force Station, Palam in New Delhi around 9:30 am (IST) today for his first official visit to India. He and his family boarded Air Force Two from Rome on Sunday. Vance will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 6:30 pm today.

After his meeting with PM Modi in Delhi, JD Vance will travel to Jaipur on Tuesday and visit Agra on April 23. His visit will conclude on Thursday, April 24, when he departs at 6:40 am.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Routes to Avoid Today

From 9 am to 11 am:

Parking will be strictly prohibited on Sardar Patel Marg, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and nearby areas. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes. Improperly parked vehicles will be towed to Kalibari Mandir Marg, in front of Bhairon Temple.

From 11 am to 2 pm:

For the next three hours, traffic will be diverted in Central Delhi. Parking will not be allowed on C-Hexagon, Janpath Road, Sardar Patel Marg, and nearby areas. Restrictions will also apply on Sikandra Road, Firoz Shah Road, MNLP, Vikas Marg, Noida Link Road, Akshardham, and nearby routes.

From 6 pm to 9 pm:

Parking will be prohibited on Sardar Patel Marg, Kamal Ataturk Road, Gurugram Road, Parade Road, Thimmaiya Marg, Air Force Road, and nearby areas. If you're traveling from 11 Murti to RML, use Vande Mataram Marg via Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Those traveling from Delhi Airport to Dhaula Kuan Flyover are advised to use Rao Tula Ram Marg.