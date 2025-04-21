JD Vance-Usha's Two Sons, Daughter Embrace Indian Ethnic Wear as They Arrive In New Delhi | WATCH

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Second Lady Usha Vance and their three children, has arrived in New Delhi today for his first official visit to India. The four-day trip marks an important diplomatic engagement between the US and India.

Upon arrival at Palam Airport, the Vance family received a warm welcome from Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav. They were greeted by a traditional dance performance, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India.

JD Vance’s children, Ewan and Vivek, wore vibrant yellow and blue kurtas, while their daughter looked elegant in a beautiful blue lehenga, embracing Indian culture.

Following the warm reception, the Vance family is set to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The meeting will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister.