JD Vance, Wife Usha and Children Visit Akshardham Temple, To Meet PM Modi Later in The Day | Image: Republic

New Delhi: United States Vice President JD Vance began his four-day visit to India on Monday by visiting Delhi's Akshardham Temple along with his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, and their three children. Though the visit was initially billed as a personal trip, it turned into an official engagement with Vance scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

The Vice President, accompanied by the Second Lady and their children, arrived at Delhi’s Palam airport where he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw welcomed the visiting family at the airport, which was decorated with hoardings featuring Vance’s image.

JD Vance’s visit, which will span Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur from April 21 to 24, is his first official tour to India since assuming office. The visit aims to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

The Ministry of External Affairs shared a post on X, welcoming the dignitaries. “A very warm welcome to @VP JD Vance, @SLOTUS Mrs. Usha Vance, & the US delegation to India! Received by Minister of Railways and I&B @AshwiniVaishnaw at the airport,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted.

“The Official Visit (21-24 Apr) spanning Delhi, Jaipur & Agra is expected to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” the post added.

After offering prayers at Akshardham, the Vice President and his family are scheduled to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and then head to Jaipur as part of the cultural leg of the trip.