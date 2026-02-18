JDS Youth Leader Under Fire After Video Shows Him Firing Air Gun At Religious Yatra in Karnataka | Image: Republic

Raichur: A Janata Dal (Secular) youth leader has come under fire after a video showing him brazenly firing at the sky with an air rifle has gone viral. The incident occurred during the Yellamma Yatra held last week in the Hosur Siddapur village of Devadurga taluk in the Raichur district of Karnataka.

The accused has been identified as Mounesh Nayak, a JD(S) youth leader from the Devadurga constituency. The area where the incident reportedly took place falls under the jurisdiction of the Jalahalli police station.

After the video was widely circulated online, locals have demanded immediate action against those involved in that incident.

Further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Earlier in July, 2025, Santosh Jarkiholi, son of BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, was arrested after a similar video emerged showing him firing a gun in the air. The incident took place during the Lakshmi Devi temple festival in Gokak town in Belagavi district.

ALSO READ: Expelled JDS Leader Prajwal Revanna Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Rape Case