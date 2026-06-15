Empowering Roots: Jewar Farmers Board Historic First Flight From Noida Airport Built On Their Own Land | Heartwarming Visuals

Lucknow: The Noida International Airport, also known as Jewar Airport, operated its very first commercial flight. Rather than carrying corporate executives or VIP dignitaries, the flight took off with a special group of passengers: 172 local farmers and their family members.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday interacted with farmers and their family members, highlighting their contribution to the development of the airport and the region's transformation into a major aviation hub.

The flight safely landed in the state capital of Lucknow, marking a poetic transition from the region's agricultural roots to its future as a global aviation hub.

Accompanied by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Dhirendra Singh, who represents the Jewar constituency and played a crucial role in negotiating land acquisition with the local communities, the atmosphere inside the aircraft was one of immense pride and celebration.

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For many of the farming families on board, it was not only their first time seeing the completed airport but also their first time travelling by air. "This is a beautiful tribute to the very people who turned the dream of this global aviation hub into a reality," stated local authorities.

Ram Mohan Naidu said, "The farmers who contributed land for this airport will travel on its inaugural flight to Lucknow, where a special interaction with the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been organised...This will serve as a hub for both domestic and international operations... Once completed, the Jewar Airport is set to become one of the largest airports in Asia..."

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He further outlined the airport's expansion plans, saying, "We will start with a capacity of 1.2 crore passengers, and the terminal will be expanded once that capacity is saturated. Ultimately, by the fourth phase, we aim to increase the capacity to 7 crore passengers per year..."

Ram Mohan Naiduu further said, "Today is a day of great joy and a historic milestone as the first flight prepares to depart from Noida International Airport. Under the guidance of Yogi Adityanath ji, we have made special arrangements for 170 farmers, who contributed their land to this project, to travel on this inaugural flight to Lucknow following a special meeting with them. At the same time, flights to Bangalore and other destinations are also ready to depart. In total, operations for four destinations are commencing today from Noida International Airport after much anticipation. Looking around, I see a great deal of emotion and excitement here today for an airport that is destined to be among the top five in our country."

Marking the significance of the event, around 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, who voluntarily contributed their ancestral lands for the construction of the Noida International Airport, will travel on an inaugural flight to Lucknow today, where they will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to an official release, the farmers will meet CM Adityanath in Lucknow to thank him for the state's development initiatives and the establishment of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region.

Meanwhile, the first scheduled IndiGo flight, 6E-2278, arrived at the airport from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. After its arrival in Jewar, the flight continued onward to Bengaluru, where it was scheduled to land at 11:05 am.

The airport is a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), representing a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity. The airport has been developed as the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region, complementing operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi.

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. Phase I of Noida International Airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems, including the Instrument Landing System (ILS), and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The decision to dedicate the inaugural commercial flight to the farmers represents a significant gesture of gratitude by the government and airport developers, acknowledging that infrastructural progress relies entirely on the cooperation and sacrifice of rural communities.

The Noida International Airport is designed to serve as a major gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh, aiming to alleviate pressure on New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Once fully operational, it is expected to be one of India's largest airports.