Noida Airport Finally Takes Off Today: Check Complete Flight Schedule, Routes & Timings Till June 19

New Delhi: Commercial flight operations from the much-awaited Noida International Airport at Jewar officially begin today, marking a major milestone for aviation connectivity in Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi-NCR region. The airport's first commercial arrival is an IndiGo flight from Lucknow, while the first departure from Jewar will also be operated by IndiGo.

The launch of scheduled services comes months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the airport on March 28, positioning it as a future global aviation hub and a key gateway for western Uttar Pradesh.

First Flights Mark Historic Beginning

The first IndiGo flight from Lucknow is scheduled to depart at 7:05 AM and arrive at Noida International Airport at 8:05 AM. Shortly after, the airport will witness its first commercial departure as an IndiGo flight takes off for Lucknow.

In a symbolic gesture, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh will travel on the inaugural flight along with 172 farmers, including 20 women, whose land was acquired for the airport project.

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The group is expected to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow and express gratitude for the development project.

Check Full Flight Schedule Till June 19

Noida International Airport will handle 62 scheduled flight movements between June 15 and June 19, connecting passengers to six destinations: Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, Amritsar and Navi Mumbai and IndiGo has initially commenced operations on routes connecting Noida International Airport with these destinations as follows.

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Departures from Noida International Airport

IndiGo Flight Schedule (June 15-19)

June 15

Lucknow (6E 5212) – 08:30 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2278) – 08:35 AM

Jammu (6E 2455) – 10:05 AM

Amritsar (6E 2490) – 10:10 AM

Hyderabad (6E 2491) – 02:30 PM

Bengaluru (6E 2456) – 02:45 PM

Lucknow (6E 2279) – 06:55 PM

June 16

Jammu (6E 2455) – 10:05 AM

Amritsar (6E 2490) – 10:10 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2456) – 02:20 PM

Hyderabad (6E 2491) – 02:30 PM

June 17

Jammu (6E 2455) – 10:05 AM

Amritsar (6E 2490) – 10:10 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2456) – 02:20 PM

Hyderabad (6E 2491) – 02:30 PM

June 18

Jammu (6E 2455) – 10:05 AM

Amritsar (6E 2490) – 10:10 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2456) – 02:20 PM

Hyderabad (6E 2491) – 02:30 PM

June 19

Jammu (6E 2455) – 10:05 AM

Amritsar (6E 2490) – 10:10 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2456) – 02:20 PM

Hyderabad (6E 2491) – 02:30 PM

Arrivals at Noida International Airport

June 15

Lucknow (6E 2278) – 08:05 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2455) – 08:50 AM

Hyderabad (6E 2490) – 09:00 AM

Amritsar (6E 2491) – 01:20 PM

Jammu (6E 2456) – 01:30 PM

Lucknow (6E 5219) – 03:30 PM

Bengaluru (6E 2279) – 06:20 PM

June 16

Hyderabad (6E 2490) – 09:00 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2455) – 09:10 AM

Amritsar (6E 2491) – 01:20 PM

Jammu (6E 2456) – 01:30 PM

June 17

Hyderabad (6E 2490) – 09:00 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2455) – 09:10 AM

Amritsar (6E 2491) – 01:20 PM

Jammu (6E 2456) – 01:30 PM

June 18

Hyderabad (6E 2490) – 09:00 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2455) – 09:10 AM

Amritsar (6E 2491) – 01:20 PM

Jammu (6E 2456) – 01:30 PM

June 19

Hyderabad (6E 2490) – 09:00 AM

Bengaluru (6E 2455) – 09:10 AM

Amritsar (6E 2491) – 01:20 PM

Jammu (6E 2456) – 01:30 PM

Akasa Air Flight Schedule (June 16-19)

Departures from Noida International Airport

June 16

Navi Mumbai (QP 2018) – 10:15 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1526) – 07:55 PM

June 17

Navi Mumbai (QP 2018) – 10:15 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1526) – 07:55 PM

June 18

Navi Mumbai (QP 2018) – 10:15 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1526) – 07:55 PM

June 19

Navi Mumbai (QP 2018) – 10:15 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1526) – 07:55 PM

Arrivals at Noida International Airport

June 16

Navi Mumbai (QP 2017) – 09:35 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1525) – 07:15 PM

June 17

Navi Mumbai (QP 2017) – 09:35 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1525) – 07:15 PM

June 18

Navi Mumbai (QP 2017) – 09:35 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1525) – 07:15 PM

June 19

Navi Mumbai (QP 2017) – 09:35 AM

Bengaluru (QP 1525) – 07:15 PM

A Mega Aviation Hub in the Making

Built in Jewar under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, the airport spans nearly 1,334 hectares or around 3,300 acres. The foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2021.

In its first phase, the airport is expected to handle around 1.2 crore passengers annually. Once fully developed, it is projected to have the capacity to serve up to 22.5 crore passengers and feature five runways, placing it among the world's largest airports.

More Cities to Be Added Soon

IndiGo is expected to gradually expand services from Jewar to over 16 destinations, including Jaipur, Chandigarh and several other major cities. Other airlines are also expected to begin operations in the coming months, further strengthening connectivity from the new airport.

To support passenger movement, authorities have also planned the deployment of 100 electric buses across Noida and Greater Noida, including 10 double-decker buses, to improve last-mile connectivity to the airport.