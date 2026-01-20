Jhabua Fair Ride Mishap Leaves 20 Children Injured

New Delhi: A frightening incident unfolded at a local fair in Jhabua district, Madhya Pradesh, when a dragon-shaped amusement ride suddenly gave way, leaving around 20 schoolchildren hurt. The accident has sparked outrage among parents and residents, who are demanding strict action against those responsible for safety at the event.

The Incident

Witnesses said the ride was overcrowded when the structure collapsed without warning. The children, most of them school-going, were thrown off balance as the dragon-shaped ride tilted and broke apart. Panic spread quickly across the fairground as parents and onlookers rushed to rescue the trapped youngsters.

Among the injured were 15 girls and five boys. Thankfully, none of the children suffered life-threatening injuries. All of them were taken to the Jhabua District Hospital, where doctors confirmed that their condition was stable.

Administration’s Response

Senior district officials reached the site soon after receiving information. They ordered an immediate inquiry and directed that a detailed report be prepared. Officials admitted that lapses in supervision and negligence may have contributed to the accident, but stressed that the exact reasons would only be clear after a full investigation.

The administration has assured families that accountability will be fixed. There are growing calls for action against the fair’s organizing committee, which had the responsibility of ensuring that rides were safe and properly maintained.

Public Reaction

The incident has shaken the local community. Parents expressed anger that children’s safety was compromised in the name of entertainment. Many questioned how such a ride was allowed to operate without proper checks.

