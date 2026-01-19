Woman With Hands, Feet Tied Up Found In Sack In The Bushes In J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman was found with hands and feet tied up and wrapped in a large sack in a distressing condition, at the Tandwal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Reports indicate that the sack was lying in the bushes at an isolated place, away from the road. A video of the episode has surfaced. Locals alerted the police, and she was immediately rushed to Government Medical College, Rajouri for treatment.

Police officials said the incident appears to have been triggered by personal rivalry.

According to local reports, the woman managed to tear up a some portion of the sack using her teeth. It seems that the suspects may have presumed her to be dead after they packed her up in the sack.

The woman was identified as Azeem Akhter, wife of Sabar Hussain, a resident of Kakora village in Manjakote. It has also come to light that her husband is currently behind bars on charges of harassing a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The woman was residing at a rented accommodation with her family in Ward No, 9, Rajouri. As per her statement, she was on her way to Rajouri for some work and had boarded an auto-rickshaw. Following this, she said she does not remember what had happened to her and how she reached the place where she was found. Further investigation is in progress.

Main Accused in Angel Chakma Case Flees to Nepal

Meanwhile, in another development, the main accused in the murder of Anjel Chakma has allegedly fled to Nepal prompting the Dehradun Police to initiate extradition proceedings.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) sent a report to the central agency to extradite Yagyaraj Awasthi, the prime accused in the murder of the 24-year-old student Tripura student.