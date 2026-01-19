Updated 19 January 2026 at 07:23 IST
Woman With Hands, Feet Tied Up Found In Sack In The Bushes In J-K's Rajouri
According to local reports, the woman managed to tear up a some portion of the sack using her teeth. It seems that the suspects may have presumed her to be dead after they packed her up in the sack.
Rajouri: In a shocking incident, a middle-aged woman was found with hands and feet tied up and wrapped in a large sack in a distressing condition, at the Tandwal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri. Reports indicate that the sack was lying in the bushes at an isolated place, away from the road. A video of the episode has surfaced. Locals alerted the police, and she was immediately rushed to Government Medical College, Rajouri for treatment.
Police officials said the incident appears to have been triggered by personal rivalry.
The woman was identified as Azeem Akhter, wife of Sabar Hussain, a resident of Kakora village in Manjakote. It has also come to light that her husband is currently behind bars on charges of harassing a minor under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The woman was residing at a rented accommodation with her family in Ward No, 9, Rajouri. As per her statement, she was on her way to Rajouri for some work and had boarded an auto-rickshaw. Following this, she said she does not remember what had happened to her and how she reached the place where she was found. Further investigation is in progress.
Main Accused in Angel Chakma Case Flees to Nepal
Meanwhile, in another development, the main accused in the murder of Anjel Chakma has allegedly fled to Nepal prompting the Dehradun Police to initiate extradition proceedings.
Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) sent a report to the central agency to extradite Yagyaraj Awasthi, the prime accused in the murder of the 24-year-old student Tripura student.
Anjel Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and blunt objects on December 9, 2025 in the Selaqui area of Dehradun, which led to his death. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with the family of the deceased at their residence and assured them of strict action against the culprits.
