Jharkhand Exam Irregularities Protest: Student Leader Devendra Mahato Ends Hunger Strike

Ranchi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday spoke to student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, who is on an indefinite hunger strike in Ranchi over alleged irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations.

Mahato said Wangchuk had assured continued support for the students' protest in Jharkhand, following which he agreed to consume water and salt but would continue his indefinite hunger strike.

Wangchuk asked Devendra Mahato about his health, to which Mahato replied, "We have been on Satyagraha since July 25th; I sat on the indefinite hunger strike on August 2nd. I was extremely exhausted--it was a critical time... Papers have been leaking here for 26 years... Yesterday, the doctor warned that if I didn't take water, I would have to be admitted to the hospital..."

Wangchuk then appealed to Mahato to call off the strike, "Please take some water; this is tantamount to suicide... You need some time, but it could be 2-3 weeks as well, and I hope that the government will understand and make the right decision."

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He also reaffirmed that he would continue his hunger strike until the government responded to their demands.

While speaking to the reporters, Mahato said, "Sonam Wangchuk sir, by supporting our movement, has increased our morale. He has increased it so much that now we will definitely make the government back down. For the last four days, I had given up both water and food, and my condition was quite bad. He made a lot of pleas, requests, and appeals, saying, 'Take water and salt, and everyone is always with you, and surely your movement will be successful.' Many others had requested before for me to take water and salt, but I had refused everyone. However, with one condition, I have accepted water from Sonam sir."

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"The condition is that, just as you physically participated in the students' protest at Jantar Mantar and made the movement of students across India successful while on a hunger strike, in the same way, for justice for all the students of Jharkhand, we will expect the same support from you until this movement is successful. And we should get your support. Sonam Wangchuk sir has accepted this condition, that until the students of Jharkhand get justice, until this protest is successful, Sonam Wangchuk sir will stay with us, always stay in touch, and also be on video calls. And from today onwards, I will consume water and salt, but I will not consume food until the Jharkhand government listens to our demands," he further said.

He began his indefinite hunger strike on Sunday night at Ranchi's Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where students have been protesting over alleged irregularities in several recruitment examinations.

The protests started after the results of the 14th JPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination were announced on July 5, with aspirants alleging irregularities in the recruitment process. Since then, students have been holding round-the-clock protests and an indefinite sit-in, demanding transparency and accountability.

A day earlier, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that the state government has "eyes and ears" and is sensitive to the concerns of students amid protests.

"I have said this before as well, the government has eyes and ears; it is sensitive to the issue...the way the investigation team is working day and night, we are waiting for its answer and a conclusion...very soon we will make the students and the people of the state aware about it.