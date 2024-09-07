sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:18 IST, September 7th 2024

Jharkhand Govt Approves Rs 5 lakh Medical Insurance for Lawyers

The Jharkhand cabinet has approved Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for lawyers in the state, a move which is likely to benefit about 30,000 lawyers in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Health insurance coverage
The Jharkhand cabinet has approved Rs 5 lakh medical insurance for lawyers in the state, a move which is likely to benefit about 30,000 lawyers in the state. | Image: Pixabay
