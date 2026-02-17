Jharkhand HC Lawyer Drags Man On Mercedes Bonnet In Ranchi

Ranchi: A Jharkhand High Court lawyer allegedly dragged a young man on the bonnet of his Mercedes car after a collision with a motorbike. The incident unfolded when the victim got into an argument with the lawyer, Manoj Tandon, after a collision with a motorbike. The lawyer then dragged the motorcyclist on the bonnet for a few kilometres, the victim's mother alleged.

Mother of the motorbike rider told ANI, "My son, Nawaz Khan, who works in TCS, had taken his brother to the Board exams centre on his motorbike. While returning, a car belonging to a lawyer named Manoj Tandon collided with my son's motorbike, causing damage to it."

"My son demanded compensation for the damage the lawyer's car caused to the motorbike. During the argument between the two, my son held onto the car's bonnet. At this, Manoj Tandon dragged my son by his car. He took my son to his flat, where he was beaten up by many people. We want justice. I have registered a police case," she alleged.

Ranchi Deputy Superintendent of Police PK Mishra told ANI that the police are yet to receive a formal complaint in the matter. More details awaited.