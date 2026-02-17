Minor Who Crushed 23-Year-Old To Death With His Speeding Scorpio In Dwarka Is 17, Birth Certificate Confirms | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a fresh twist to the high-speed collision in Delhi’s Dwarka, in which a 23-year-old was killed after a Mahindra Scorpio driven by a minor collided with his motorcycle, Republic TV has now accessed his birth certificate which confirmed that the driver behind the wheels was actually a minor and was 17-years-old.

Earlier, amid reports that the accused is an adult and is 19-years-old, it was claimed by his family that he is 17. However, the birth certificate accessed now, has finally confirmed his age.

Fresh CCTV and mobile footage has emerged, which has revealed the final moments of the fatal crash. The video was reportedly filmed by the teenage driver’s sister from the passenger seat. The footage shows the vehicle narrowly missing a bus before colliding head-on with Sahil’s motorcycle. The visuals also indicate that Sahil was attempting to overtake the same bus as the Scorpio, approaching from the opposite direction, collided against him.

Sahil’s mother, who shared the clip to highlight the recklessness involved, alleged that the original "reel" had been intentionally trimmed to exclude the most graphic part of the impact.

The accident occurred on the morning of February 3 near Lal Bahadur Shastri College in Delhi. CCTV footage shows destroyed motorcycle and the car on the road with a lot of eyewitnesses present at the site.

The visuals accessed by Republic TV also depict the sheer intensity of the collision, making it evident that the Scorpio driven by the minor was being driven at lethal speed, which is consistent with the vehicle's history of 'overspeeding'.

The exact moment of impact occurred just outside the range of the CCTV cameras. However, the Delhi Police have seized footage from several nearby units to reconstruct the event.

Furthermore, the wreckage captured in the aftermath, including a mangled taxi and the motorcycle belonging to the young victim, testifies to the violence of the crash.