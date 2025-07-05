Jharkhand illegal Coal mine collapse: 1 dead and several trapped in Ramgarh mine

Ramgarh: At least one person has died in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, following the collapse of a portion of a coal mine in the Karma area on Saturday.

Many individuals are feared trapped inside the mine as rescue operations are currently underway. Authorities were notified of the incident in the early hours of Saturday and rushed to the site for investigation. “We received information about the incident in the morning. An administrative team has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter,” said Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner (DC), Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz.