Jharkhand Man Kills Dog To Cover Up Wife’s Murder, Buries Both At Same Spot

New Delhi: In another spine-chilling incident, a man from Jharkhand's Palamu allegedly killed his wife with the help of his girlfriend and buried her body near the girlfriend's village, as per the cops.

Furthermore, in order to evade arrest and mask the crime, the man also killed a dog at the spot.

The victim, identified as Priyanka Devi alias Pooja (25), who was married to the accused Ranjit Mehta for 7 years, went missing on December 26, but the case came to light a week later after villagers grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Phone remained unreachable

The victim’s family grew concerned after her phone remained unreachable for days and they subsequently lodged a formal complaint, leading the police to suspect the husband’s role.

As probe intensified, the police, acting on the villagers' tip-off, used a JCB machine on Thursday to exhume the site in the presence of a magistrate, discovering Priyanka's body beneath the animal's remains.

The woman was buried on fallow land in Tukbera village, where the suspect’s girlfriend belonged.

Killed dog on same spot

An official, while commenting on the case stated that the suspect killed and dumped a dog at the same site where he buried his wife so it could be mistaken for the source of the foul smell.

Adding further, the official said that the prime suspect, Ranjit Mehta, allegedly murdered and buried his wife of seven years on the same day.

Commenting on the case, the police added that the suspect dug up the burial site four days later, pretending to dispose of a dead dog. The cops added, "The pit was dug and the bodies of the dog and victim were thrown in, and the pit was covered,” as per reports.

As rumours were rife, the cops conducted a search at the spot and the body was exhumed from a five-feet-deep pit in the presence of a magistrate.

Following the recovery, the victim’s family lodged a named FIR against the husband, his girlfriend, his father and other alleged associates.