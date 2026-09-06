Jharkhand Minister Sudivya Kumar Dies Of Heart Attack at 56, JMM Calls It 'Irreparable Loss'

Ranchi: Jharkhand minister and senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Sudivya Kumar Sonu died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday, leaving the party and the state government mourning the sudden loss of a senior leader. Reports put his age at 54 and 56.

Kumar, the JMM MLA from Giridih Sadar, experienced discomfort while sleeping at his residence in Giridih and was rushed to a hospital by his family members. According to reports, he died on the way to the hospital.

Kumar held the portfolios of Higher and Technical Education and Urban Development in the Jharkhand government. He was also in charge of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and Sports and Youth Affairs.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid tribute to Kumar, whom he described as “Sonu Bhaiya”. Soren said Kumar was not merely a senior colleague or political associate but was like an elder brother who stood by him during difficult times. He also remembered Kumar as a dedicated JMM worker who devoted his life to the fight for Jharkhand’s identity, rights and pride.

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The JMM expressed shock over his sudden death, describing Kumar as a dedicated party worker and minister. The party said his death was an “irreparable loss” to the JMM, the Jharkhand government and the state.

Kumar was first elected to the Jharkhand Assembly from Giridih in 2019 and retained the seat in the 2024 Assembly elections. He subsequently joined Soren’s cabinet. A close aide of the chief minister, Kumar had also played a role in managing crises within the JMM, including during Soren’s arrest in 2024 in connection with an alleged land fraud and money laundering case.

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He had returned earlier this week from Karnataka, where he led a Jharkhand government delegation to explore ways to improve tourism infrastructure management in the state. During the visit, Kumar met Karnataka Tourism Minister KJ George and discussed cooperation between the two states in tourism and forest management.

The delegation also discussed the possibility of associating Jungle Lodges & Resorts as a knowledge partner to improve the operation and management of tourism assets and resorts at major tourist destinations in Jharkhand.