sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Muck in Mollywood | Hyderabad Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Jharkhand Recruitment Tragedy: Several Aspirants Die During Physical Tests, BJP Demands Probe

Published 23:06 IST, August 31st 2024

Jharkhand Recruitment Tragedy: Several Aspirants Die During Physical Tests, BJP Demands Probe

The state BJP claimed that 10 aspirants died during the drive, alleging that "mismanagement" on the part of the authorities was the reason for it.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Education news
Several die while undertaking physical test during govt recruitment drive | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:06 IST, August 31st 2024