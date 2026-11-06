Jharkhand: Seven Killed, One Injured After Speeding Truck Runs Over People in Khunti District
Seven people died, and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district in Jharkhand, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Khunti: Seven people died, and one sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in the Karra police station area of Khunti district in Jharkhand, police said. Superintendent of Police (SP), Khunti, said that an overspeeding truck ran over several people who had gathered at the spot following an accident involving a scooty rider. More details are awaited.
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