Jharkhand Students Take Out 'Aabhaar Yatra' in Ranchi After Government Accepts Demands

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students in Ranchi took out an 'Aabhaar Yatra' from Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on Tuesday, two days after the Jharkhand government accepted several of their demands, including the cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination. The procession, organised to thank supporters and the government following the prolonged agitation, saw the participation of several student leaders and a large number of students.

The atmosphere during the march was celebratory, with students raising slogans and carrying the national flag. People were seen dancing on the streets, bursting firecrackers and applying gulal to each other.

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahato, one of the prominent faces of the agitation who observed a 16-day hunger strike, also joined the Aabhaar Yatra. Mahato was lifted onto the shoulders of fellow protesters as supporters celebrated what they described as a major victory for the student movement.

Mahato said the prolonged protest and his 16-day hunger strike had contributed to the government's decision to act on the students' demands. He said action had been taken regarding 45 examinations, while 22 examinations had been cancelled. He described the decisions as a major step against corruption and claimed that the measures would help dismantle the "paper mafia" and "education mafia".

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"Our 'satyagraha' continued for days, and I observed a hunger strike for 16 days. As a result, the student protest saw a major victory. Action was taken on 45 exams, and 22 exams were cancelled...This is a massive attack on corruption. Paper mafia and education mafia are being dismantled," Mahato said.

Student leaders Ravindra Paswan, Piyush Kumar, Kunal Pratap Singh and others also participated in the procession. The march came on the 26th day of the students' protest, which had focused on alleged irregularities in examinations and demands for reforms in the state's recruitment examination system.

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Student leader Ravindra Paswan said the government's decisions came as a result of the students' sustained struggle. He said the students had initially demanded a CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities, but the government had reservations about it. He welcomed the decision to conduct a judicial inquiry instead. However, he warned that if the demands were not fulfilled within two months, the students would launch another, more vigorous agitation and press again for a CBI inquiry.

Student leader Piyush Kumar said the agitation was being suspended following the government's decision to cancel the JSSC-CGL examination. He said the government had sought 60 days to address the allegations and that the students had agreed to give it the requested time. Kumar warned that action must be taken against those found involved in corruption within the two months. He said the JPSC-JSSC Reform Manch would return to the protest site with greater strength if the government failed to act.

Student leader Kunal Pratap Singh also said the movement had been suspended rather than ended. He said the government had requested two months to address allegations surrounding various examinations and that the students had agreed to give it the time out of respect for its position. Singh warned that the movement would resume with "double the strength" if the government failed to meet the students' demands.

Student leader Savita Kumari said the protesters had stayed away from their homes for 26 days and that she had observed a 16-day hunger strike. She said the agitation had been suspended because the government had accepted many of their demands, while thanking the government for the decisions. She also warned that the students could resume a massive protest, including another hunger strike and the government's resignation, if the government failed to fulfil its commitments.

Another student leader, Rahul Kranti, thanked students and guardians for supporting the agitation. He said the government had listened to the students' demands and moved towards a resolution. Kranti also urged the government to withdraw the Letters Patent Appeal (LPA) filed against the Single Bench verdict concerning the TGT 2016 recruitment, arguing that the state faced a severe shortage of teachers and that appointments should be made.

The Aabhaar Yatra came after the Jharkhand government accepted the demands raised by the protesting students.