Ranchi: Three workers lost their lives and two others were injured in an accident on Wednesday while constructing a conveyor belt at NTPC’s North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project (NKSTPP) in Tandwa, Chatra district of Jharkhand.

The incident occurred during ongoing construction work at the plant. Preliminary reports said that the accident took place as workers were engaged in installing the conveyor system.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. In a statement, he said the incident was “deeply saddening” and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

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Further details regarding the exact cause of the accident and the condition of the injured workers are awaited.