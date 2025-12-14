Republic World
  • Jharkhand: Two CRPF Personnel Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation In Saranda Forest Area

Updated 14 December 2025 at 23:15 IST

Jharkhand: Two CRPF Personnel Injured In IED Blast During Anti-Maoist Operation In Saranda Forest Area

The personnel injured in an IED blast on Sunday while carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forest area belonged to the CoBRA unit of the CRPF.

Amrita Narayan
Maoists
Image used for representative purpose. File | Image: ANI

West Singhhbhum (Jharkhand): Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured in an IED blast on Sunday while carrying out an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand's Saranda forest area, officials have informed.

Michaelraj S, IG Operations and Jharkhand police spokesperson said that the personnel belonged to the CoBRA unit of the CRPF.

"Two CRPF jawans from the COBRA battalion were injured in an IED blast during anti naxal operation in the forests of Saranda. Both have been airlifted to Ranchi for better medical treatment. Their condition is stable," Michaelraj said.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Chhattisgarh, in December, security forces discovered the bodies of at least 18 Maoists, who were killed in an exchange of fire during an anti-Naxal operation along the Bijapur-Dantewada border in the Bastar region.

The encounter between Naxalites and security forces went on for nearly 12 hours, during which three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were killed in action. 

Published By : Amrita Narayan

Published On: 14 December 2025 at 23:14 IST