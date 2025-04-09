Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Granddaughter Shot Dead by Husband in Gaya: Reports

Gaya: In a shocking incident, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s granddaughter, Sushma Devi, was allegedly shot dead by her husband Ramesh at their home in Tetua village, under the Atri block of Gaya, on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident took place around 12 noon, shortly after Ramesh returned home from Patna, where he works as a truck driver. Sushma, who worked as a Vikas Mitra under the Bihar Mahadalit Vikas Mission, was at home with her children and her sister Poonam Kumari at the time.

An argument reportedly broke out between the couple, during which Ramesh allegedly pulled out a country-made pistol and shot Sushma at close range, before fleeing the scene.

Her sister Poonam, who witnessed the incident, said that Ramesh returned from Patna, got into a heated argument with Sushma, and suddenly shot her; she demanded the death penalty, saying he should be hanged for the crime.

The sound of the gunshot alerted local residents, who rushed to the house. By the time Sushma’s children and sister reached her room, she was found lying in a pool of blood, having succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Reports in several portals said that police have launched a manhunt for Ramesh, who is currently absconding.

Speaking to a leading website, Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anand Kumar stated that a special team has been formed to trace the accused, while forensic and technical experts have been deployed to gather evidence, and the investigation is currently underway.