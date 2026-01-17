'Jitna Mai Assam Aayu Hoon, Utna Koi PM Nahi Aaya': PM Modi At Bodo Cultural Programme

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Assam as part of his two-day tour to the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. He commenced the tour by taking part in a 4-km roadshow from Guwahati airport to Azara.

Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Bagurumba Dwhou 2026, a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati. While addressing the even, PM Modi stated that time and again he has got an opportunity to witness the culture of the Bodo community. He added, “Jitna mai Assam aaya hoon, utna koi aur PM nahi aya hai (No Prime Minister has visited Assam as frequently as I have).”

Further, PM Modi emphasised that it is his wish that Assam’s art and culture receive a larger platform and gain recognition across the nation and the world through grand celebrations. The Prime Minister underlined that he never misses an opportunity to experience the unique joy of Assam’s art and culture. He called the Bagurumba festival a vibrant celebration of Bodo identity and a tribute to Assam’s heritage.