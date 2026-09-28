J&K Assembly Passes Statehood Resolution Amid BJP Walkout

Srinagar: In a stormy session marked by protests, paper-tearing and a dramatic walkout, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding urgent restoration of full statehood.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah last week but deferred for discussion, was finally adopted through voice vote.

BJP legislators, however, strongly opposed the motion, calling references to autonomy and special status an “insult to the Constitution.”

They stormed into the well of the House, tore business papers, and staged mock proceedings before walking out.

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The resolution recalled earlier Assembly decisions, one on June 26, 2000 under Farooq Abdullah’s government seeking greater autonomy, and another on November 6, 2024 pressing for restoration of special status.

“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House earlier, the Government of India must urgently restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”.

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Meanwhile, several NC legislators attempted to move amendments demanding that special status also be included.

However, Omar Abdullah urged withdrawal, cautioning that pressing amendments would “play into BJP’s scheme” and derail consensus.

“This House has already spoken twice on special status. We have asked the Centre to restore provisions we had before 2019. Pressing amendments now will only give BJP an excuse to block this resolution,” he said.

Following his appeal, all eight MLAs agreed to drop their amendments.

The Speaker then put the resolution to vote, which was carried amid continued BJP protest.

“Resolutions keep coming, but nothing changes on the ground. People need jobs and peace, not just words,” said, a college student.

BJP maintained its hard line, insisting that autonomy and special status were unconstitutional.

“We will not allow such provisions to be discussed or passed in the House,” a BJP member said during the protest.