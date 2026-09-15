J&K CM Abdullah Questions Fragmented UCC Push, Says NDA Allies’ Resistance Exposes Cracks

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday criticised BJP-ruled states for attempting to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) independently, insisting that such nationally significant legislation must be debated and decided in Parliament, not fragmented across individual regions.

He argued the UCC cannot be described as “uniform” if confined only to BJP-governed territories, stressing that the country as a whole is represented in Parliament, not in separate state assemblies.

However, Abdullah also pointed to divisions within the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, noting that allies such as the Janata Dal (United) have refused to implement the UCC in Bihar.

“If their own allies are not ready for it, how can they say it should be implemented across the country?” he asked.

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Meanwhile, he contrasted the UCC push with other major proposals like One Nation, One Election and reservation policies, which have been discussed in Parliament.

“Bring it to Parliament and let us see whether you can pass it,” he added. On foreign policy, Abdullah dismissed China’s reported praise of India’s stance, warning against attaching importance to external validation.

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“Our foreign policy is our own. Why do we look for certificates from other countries?” he said, cautioning that selective acceptance of foreign comments could backfire.

He added that India should neither seek praise nor fear criticism from abroad, emphasising that policy decisions must remain independent of external opinion. Meanwhile, Abdullah welcomed reports of reduced Chinese deployments along the Line of Actual Control, calling it a relief for border residents.

“Anything that reduces tensions on the Line of Control or the Line of Actual Control is a good step,” he said, while he added that similar improvements would eventually extend to the LoC, easing hardships for communities living under constant military presence.

Asked about the National Conference’s condemnation of the Pahalgam attack without naming Pakistan, Abdullah said the matter was for the Centre and the Ministry of External Affairs.

He said that the attack’s mention in international condemnation was significant, especially given the presence of countries considered close to Pakistan.