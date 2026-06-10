J&K Government Orders Five-Member Probe Into Gulmarg Gondola Breakdown

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a five-member probe committee to investigate the May 25 breakdown of Gulmarg’s gondola, where stranded passengers were rescued after a sudden mid-air malfunction disrupted the cable car system.

According to Government Order No. 1065-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated June 10, the committee has been tasked with reconstructing the entire sequence of events; before, during, and after the incident; and conducting a detailed technical examination of the gondola’s mechanical, electrical, electronic, braking, communication, control and safety systems.

Meanwhile, the panel will review operational logs, alarms, fault indications, inspection reports, maintenance records, and other technical documentation linked to the malfunction. It has also been directed to scrutinize whether standard operating procedures, inspection mechanisms, and safety protocols were properly followed during operations.

However, the malfunction has raised wider concerns about the reliability of the Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest cable car systems and a cornerstone of Kashmir’s tourism infrastructure.

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Drawing thousands of visitors annually, its uninterrupted functioning is vital for the region’s reputation as a premier alpine destination. Heavy seasonal footfall often places enormous pressure on its infrastructure, making safety and maintenance standards critical to sustaining tourism.

The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations after completing the inquiry, offering clarity on lapses and measures needed to prevent recurrence.

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Officials have indicated that the gondola will remain closed to tourists until further notice, more than two weeks after the malfunction left hundreds of visitors stranded in suspended cabins.

Authorities said the system will reopen only after all technical concerns are addressed and the required safety clearances are obtained.

Connecting Gulmarg to Kongdoori and Kongdoori to Apharwat ridge, the gondola is not only a vital transport link but also a symbol of Kashmir’s alpine appeal. Its closure has disrupted tourist activity at the peak of the season, underlining the urgency of the probe committee’s work.