J&K Government Orders High-Level Probe Into Rajouri Patient Death, Panel to Examine Negligence Allegations

Srinagar: Amid growing public concern, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered a high-level inquiry into the recent death of a patient at Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital, Rajouri, directing a three-member panel to conduct a fair and transparent investigation.

According to Government Order No. 472-JK (HME) of 2026, issued on June 12 by the Health and Medical Education Department, the committee will scrutinize the circumstances of the incident, examine allegations raised by the family, and assess whether treatment protocols adhered to prescribed clinical guidelines.

The panel is headed by Prof. (Dr.) Pramod Kalsotra, Principal of GMC Udhampur, with Prof. (Dr.) Abdul Gani from GMC Jammu and Dr. Narinder Bhutial, Medical Superintendent of Government Gandhi Nagar Hospital, Jammu, as members.

Meanwhile, officials said the inquiry will determine if negligence, omission, or deviation from standard medical practices occurred, and fix responsibility for lapses in preparedness, medical intervention, or service delivery. It has also been tasked with recommending corrective measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

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“Committees come and go, but accountability rarely follows,” said one resident outside GMC Rajouri,” said local. He added, “We want answers, not just reports; families deserve to know if negligence costs a life,”.

Meanwhile, the government has directed the Principal of GMC Rajouri and all concerned officers to extend full cooperation, ensuring that records and documents required for the probe are handed over.

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