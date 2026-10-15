J&K High Court Bans Fuel-Driven Shikaras, Jet Skis On Dal Lake, Urges For Eco-Friendly Alternatives

Srinagar: In a step to shield one of Kashmir’s most treasured water bodies, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has halted the plying of all fuel-driven motorised shikaras and jet skis on Dal Lake until further notice, urging a shift toward cleaner solar and electric options.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Rajesh Sekhri issued the interim directions, instructing the Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), the Tourism Department and the police to enforce the restriction strictly.

Any breach, the court made clear, would invite contempt proceedings, with officials ordered to act firmly against unauthorised operations.

The ban specifically pointed towards fuel-powered craft while leaving intact the use of motorised boats required by authorities for emergency response, law-and-order duties, disaster management and safety operations.

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The Bench observed that solar boats and electric vessels “could be a solution for balancing the equities between tourism and the sustenance of lakes,” adding the need for a uniform, transparent and environmentally sound regulatory framework.

Dal Lake, the shimmering centrepiece of Srinagar’s and a major draw for visitors, has long faced intense ecological stress.

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Once celebrated for its crystal waters, floating gardens and traditional houseboats, the lake has suffered from untreated sewage flowing from households, houseboats and hotels, agricultural runoff, plastic waste, siltation and unchecked construction along its edges.

Encroachments in areas such as Mir Behri, Lati Mohalla and Nandapora have expanded floating gardens and settlements, further squeezing open water.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report recorded a 10.15 per cent contraction in the lake’s open-water expanse between 2007 and 2020, from 15.40 square kilometres to 12.91 square kilometres.

During the same period, floating vegetation grew while built-up areas and plantations also increased. Despite spending more than Rs 45 crore on sewage treatment plants, many of these facilities have failed to treat waste to required standards, allowing nutrient-rich effluent to fuel excessive weed growth and accelerate eutrophication.

Fish diversity has further declined, microplastics have been detected in water and fish, and water quality has deteriorated across multiple basins.

Senior counsel B.A. Bashir and advocate Falak Bashir, appearing for the petitioners, argued that motorboats, jet skis and similar craft posed a clear threat to the lake’s fragile ecosystem.

They pressed for consistent, science-based criteria governing such activities rather than ad-hoc permissions.

The court, hearing a petition related to licensing of motorised vessels, directed the administration to consult experts and formulate a comprehensive policy that minimises pollution while sustaining responsible tourism.