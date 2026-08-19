‘J&K Important Part of India’: US Envoy Sergio Gor’s Big Statement Signals Travel Advisory Review

Srinagar: In a significant statement on Jammu and Kashmir, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Wednesday described the Union Territory as an “important part of India” during his first visit to the region. Gor made the remarks in Srinagar after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, signalling a notable shift in the tone of Washington’s engagement with Kashmir. He also indicated that the United States could reconsider its travel advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, an issue that has long concerned the region’s tourism industry.

Gor made the remarks in Srinagar after meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Speaking to reporters with Abdullah beside him, the US envoy said, “Kashmir is an important part of India. I am visiting the place for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place,” Gor said after his meeting with the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Describing his meeting with the chief minister, Gor added, “We had a very warm meeting and we hope to build on our relationship,” Gor told mediapersons with Omar Abdullah standing by his side.

The visit is significant as Gor is not only the US ambassador to India but also serves as President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for South and Central Asia. It is his first trip to Jammu and Kashmir since taking charge.

Advertisement

A possible change in the US travel warning

Gor's statements about the US travel advisory have also sparked interest, notably in Kashmir's tourism sector. The United States has issued a Level 4 "Do not travel" advice for Jammu and Kashmir, with the exception of eastern Ladakh and Leh.

The advice warns about the potential of terrorism and violent civil disturbance, mentioning famous sites such as Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. tourist stakeholders and political officials in Jammu and Kashmir have frequently requested a reconsideration of the warning, claiming that it threatens the region's foreign tourist potential.

Advertisement

During his visit, Gor stated that Washington will reassess its travel advisory for the region. Mehbooba Mufti, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and president of the People's Democratic Party, also requested the US envoy to reconsider the advise.

“For Kashmir, where thousands of families depend on tourism, the travel advisory on Kashmir is more than a warning, it is a wall between Kashmir and the world,” Mufti said in a post on X.

Why the timing of Gor’s visit matters

Gor's visit occurs at a delicate period for the region. It follows the April 2025 Pahalgam terror assault and Operation Sindoor, and takes place against the backdrop of ongoing strategic developments between India, the United States, and other countries in the area.

Gor is also making his first visit to Kashmir since the 2020 Galwan Valley battles in eastern Ladakh and last year's Operation Sindoor. After finishing his commitments in Kashmir, the ambassador plans to fly to Ladakh.

His categorization of Jammu and Kashmir as a "important part of India" is significant given the longstanding India-Pakistan dispute over the area and the sensitivities surrounding its status.

The visit is regarded as one of the most significant recent engagements by a top US official in Jammu and Kashmir, especially as India and the US strive to deepen cooperation on security and other strategic concerns.