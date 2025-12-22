J&K Leader Imran Reza Ansari Appeals to MEA for Safe Return of Stranded Students From Bangladesh

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir leader Imran Reza Ansari has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safety and evacuation of students from the Union Territory who are currently stranded in Bangladesh amid the ongoing unrest in the country.

In a message addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Ansari said he has been receiving continuous distress calls from friends, classmates and families of students from Jammu and Kashmir who are stuck in Bangladesh.

He highlighted that the uncertainty on the ground has triggered anxiety among the students, while their families back home are living in constant fear over their safety.

Drawing a parallel with India’s recent evacuation efforts during the crisis in Iran, Ansari said the timely and efficient action taken by the government had reinforced public faith in the Ministry of External Affairs. He expressed hope that a similar compassionate intervention would be extended to students from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Bangladesh.

“These students are someone’s sons and daughters, far from home, carrying hopes, dreams and responsibilities”, Ansari said, adding that their families are anxiously waiting for reassurance from the authorities.

He urged the Union Government to take immediate and necessary steps to ensure the safety, assistance and safe return of the affected students, stressing that timely action would provide much-needed relief to worried parents and families across Kashmir.

