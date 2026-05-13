J&K LG Sinha, DGP, IG Security Cuts Down Convoy Size; CM Omar Continues With Same Convoy

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to reduce official cavalcades and conserve fuel, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has decided to reduce the size of his official convoy by 50 percent in a major move aimed at minimising official road presence and promoting austerity. Sources said LG Sinha will now have one of the smallest security and convoy deployments ever maintained by any head of state or union territory while moving within Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of J&K Police Nalin Prabhat and IG Security Sujit Kumar have also scaled down their security convoys, police sources said. Sources said that the decision was taken very recently, and both officials are moving in Kashmir valley with reduced convoy.

Sources said the security cavalcade of DGP Nalin Prabhat has been reduced by nearly 50 per cent as part of the move aimed at minimising unnecessary vehicle deployment and promoting fuel conservation. Officials further informed that several IG rank officials continue to go with only a single vehicle, without any security protocol.

However, there has been no reduction in the security arrangement of the Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir and his security arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir remain unchanged and continue as before. Officials said the Chief Minister’s security is governed by the provisions of the Yellow Book and continues as per established protocol.

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Usually, the Chief Minister’s convoy includes 8 to 10 vehicles from the state department, besides an ambulance and a fire brigade vehicle as part of mandatory security measures.

During visits to different areas, local police officials, including the concerned SHO, also join the Chief Minister’s security detail to ensure route security and maintain law and order.