J&K Orders Sweeping Library Audit After Separatist Content Row; Schools Told to Submit Reports Within Seven Days

Srinagar, July 08: Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a sweeping audit of school libraries after two government-distributed books allegedly carrying separatist content triggered outrage, suspensions, blacklisting of publishers, and a police probe under UAPA.

The controversy began when Personalities and Legends of J&K and Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir, supplied under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, were found to contain material described as “anti-national” and “inflammatory”.

Opposition leaders termed the lapse “serious negligence” and demanded strict accountability. “How could such books pass unchecked into government schools?” asked Apni Party Chief Syed Altaf Buhari.

However, the administration moved quickly. Eight officials of the School Education Department were suspended or removed for dereliction of duty. Oberoi Book Service of Jammu and Arora Publications of Delhi were blacklisted, and 251 copies of the controversial titles were recalled.

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Meanwhile, police registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, raided publishers’ premises, and seized both physical and digital evidence. A departmental committee has been tasked to submit its findings within 30 days

Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has now directed all government schools, recognised private institutions, and coaching centres to audit every book in their possession; including libraries, classrooms, staff rooms, and offices.

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Heads of institutions must identify material that violates laws, hurts religious sentiments, undermines national interest, or fails to meet the standards of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Reports must detail the book’s title, author, publisher, year of publication, and number of copies.

Deadlines have been set tightly; schools must submit reports within seven days, regional officers by July 15, district CEOs by July 17, and the final consolidated report by July 19.

“We want to ensure that no student is exposed to content that contradicts the spirit of education,” said a senior education official.

Meanwhile, in a relief measure, the government announced a waiver of all school and college fees for students enrolled under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) scheme, parents welcomed the move, though many expressed unease over how such books entered classrooms in the first place.

“Our children deserve safe and meaningful education, not propaganda,” said a parent in Baramulla.