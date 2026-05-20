J&K Panchayat Electoral Rolls 2026 Record Net Increase of 2.26 Lakh Voters

Srinagar, May 20: A sweeping revision of Jammu & Kashmir’s Panchayat Electoral Rolls has culminated with the publication of the Final Rolls 2026, fixing April 1 as the qualifying date and preparing ground for upcoming grassroots elections.

However, the exercise that began with the Draft Roll on March 27 unfolded through a structured 40‑day claims and objections window, closing May 5. Meanwhile, Electoral Registration Officers examined submissions by May 14, leading to today’s formal publication.

The revision recorded significant voter activity: 3,39,384 new electors added, 1,13,344 names deleted, 17,664 corrections made, and 31,590 transpositions.

The final roll now stands at 72,24,131 voters, 36,62,502 male, 35,61,488 female, and 141 third gender marking a net increase of 2,26,040 over January 2025.

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Meanwhile, the Commission reported receiving 5,10,285 forms during the process, all scrutinized by Panchayat Election Booth Officials, AEROs, and EROs under prescribed timelines. To ensure inclusivity, extensive SVEEP campaigns were rolled out via newspapers, radio jingles, awareness vans, and district‑level outreach.

State Election Commissioner Shantmanu commended the coordinated efforts of district authorities, electoral staff, political representatives, and the public.

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