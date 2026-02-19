J&K Police Enforce Tourist Safety: Unregistered Service Providers Face Action in Sonamarg

New Delhi: With 14 destinations recently reopened across Jammu and Kashmir, authorities are stepping up enforcement and awareness measures to ensure the Valley’s tourism revival is matched by safety, regulation, and accountability. As the spring season approaches, officials say security remains central to sustaining visitor confidence.

On Thursday, 11 photographers operating without valid registration were detained in Sonamarg during a special drive. The action, carried out under Sections 126/170 BNSS, was aimed at regulating services and preventing exploitation in the sensitive tourist zone. All detained individuals were produced before the Executive Magistrate in Gund for further proceedings.

“Sonamarg, like Pahalgam, is a major tourist hub. We have witnessed tragedy in the past where tourists lost their lives. That is why J&K Police is keeping a hawk’s eye to ensure nothing untoward takes place,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Authorities stressed that unchecked operations not only inconvenience visitors but also undermine Kashmir’s credibility as a safe destination.

Advertisement

“Regulation of services is essential to build confidence among travellers and reassure them of a secure atmosphere,” an official said, adding that visible enforcement helps strengthen the Valley’s image as a tourist‑friendly region.

Alongside enforcement, awareness campaigns were conducted in Sonamarg. Service providers were reminded of the code of conduct to be followed while dealing with tourists.

Advertisement

“Professionalism, lawful operation, and courteous behavior are non‑negotiable standards for anyone offering services in the tourist belt,” officials said.

Meanwhile, tourism authorities highlighted that the reopening of 14 destinations reflects renewed confidence in the Valley’s stability. However, they cautioned that vigilance is necessary to sustain this momentum.

“Valley is expecting a surge in arrivals in the coming months, and our priority is to ensure visitors enjoy Kashmir’s natural beauty without fear or inconvenience,” a tourism official said.

The crackdown in Sonamarg also carried a message of accountability. By detaining unregistered photographers and producing them before the magistrate, authorities sought to underline that violations will not be tolerated.

“Compliance is not just a bureaucratic requirement; it is a safeguard for public safety and effective tourism management,” the official added.

As the tourism season approaches, authorities appeal to all service providers to obtain proper registration and adhere to the law.

“Strict action will continue against violators in the interest of public safety and tourism management,” they warned.

“With Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam expected to draw large crowds in the coming months, the message from Jammu and Kashmir is clear; tourism revival will go hand in hand with safety, security and accountability,” said a local resident.