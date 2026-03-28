J&K Police Expands Operations Out of UT; Tracks Lashkar Activity in Punjab

Jammu and Kashmir Police is learnt to have expanded its scope of operations outside the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for a “key” anti-terror operation. Three sources have confirmed to Republic World that J&K police is operating in Punjab with active assistance from Central agencies for larger Lashkar plot.

One of the official privy to the development has informed Republic World that based on some digital intercepts, a small team of Jammu and Kashmir Paresh is looking into a new angle that lashkar e Taiba has established one of its base in Punjab and is believed to have given refuge to its senior terrorist commander.

Another official said that we are trying to ascertain whether the local gangster network in Punjab is also helping these terrorist from Lashkar e Taiba or this is entirely a standalone module that is operational there. He further added that these operations are based on pure intelligence of J&K police using some digital intercepts and we are coordinating with local agencies as per need basis.

Third official who is having knowledge of this development said that we have clear directions from DGP Nalin Prabhat that force will go to any extent to eliminate the threat to the peace of Jammu and Kashmir, be it those operating from Jammu and Kashmir or from any other state. "We are working around the clock and some key intercepts have been obtained after which we can say that we are operating against a new module that was never seen in the past. The details of the operation will only be shared once it is completed, he added.