J&K Police Launch Major Crackdowns on Terror Support Networks in Baramulla, Shopian, Anantnag

Jammu and Kashmir: Baramulla Police is continuing a massive preventive crackdown aimed at dismantling the local terror support network. This ongoing operation forms part of a strategic effort to choke the ecosystem aiding anti-national elements and preserve the peace of the region.

During these multi-layered operations, the following actions were undertaken:

Properties Linked to Foreign-Based Natives: 16 properties linked with PoK/Pakistan-based Kashmiri natives were searched, resulting in 10 individuals being bound down under preventive provisions.

Over Ground Workers (OGWs) Raids: 23 locations associated with OGWs were raided, leading to 16 OGWs being bound down for aiding unlawful activities.

UAPA-Accused Searches: 6 properties belonging to individuals accused under UAPA (currently on bail) were searched, and 5 OGWs were bound down.

Telecom Compliance: 11 SIM card vendors were inspected to ensure strict compliance with subscriber verification norms and prevent the misuse of telecom services.

Vehicle Checking: 175 vehicles were subjected to intensive checking at strategic nakas (checkpoints) along the National Highway and other vital routes.

Area Operations: 32 Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were conducted simultaneously across different parts of the district.

These sustained, layered operations reflect J&K Police's proactive approach to neutralizing support structures that aid terror activities. Each phase of the ongoing campaign is designed to strengthen preventive policing, instill public confidence, and deny operational space to disruptive elements.

Similarly, Shopian Police carried out extensive, decisive searches on Monday (November 10, 2025) across multiple locations in the district. This operation targeted the terror network and Pakistan-backed support ecosystem of Muzamil Ayoob, a UK-based terror handler with deep ancestral ties to Shopian.

The action represents a decisive blow to trans-national terror operations. Muzamil Ayoob, a UK resident of Shopian origin, is designated as a key terror handler coordinating with Pakistan's ISI and groups like LeT/TRF. His alleged roles include:

Terror Activities: Radicalization via encrypted apps, fund transfers disguised as remittances, and recruitment of local youth for attacks.

Ancestral Links: Operations were zeroed in on his family networks, madrasas, and suspected safe houses in villages like Chatripora and Amshipora (identified hotspots of past encounters).

The extensive searches were aimed at identifying and destroying the local terror ecosystem and curbing any support being extended to terrorist operatives from abroad.

Operation Details:

Sites Raided: Multiple sites, including residences, business establishments, and suspected hideouts, were raided.

Evidence Seized: Digital devices, crucial documents, and financial records were seized for forensic analysis.

Detention: While no immediate arrests have been confirmed, several individuals were detained for questioning. The probe is underway under the UAPA and IT Act.

Shopian Police remains committed to neutralizing all elements aiding terrorism and to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region.

In continuation of its intensified efforts to maintain peace and strengthen the security grid across the district, Police in Anantnag today carried out Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at various suspected locations.

The operations were part of the ongoing crackdown against anti-national elements and terror associates linked with J&K-based networks (such as JKNOP) and individuals accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The objective of these operations was to trace and identify individuals involved in subversive activities, monitor suspicious movements, and ensure public safety and order.

During the exercise, Police teams, in close coordination with security forces, conducted extensive raids at Lal Chowk, Anantnag, targeting the residence of an individual linked to JKNOP, and in the area behind the District Jail, Kheribal. The identities of several persons were verified, and multiple premises were thoroughly searched during the operation.