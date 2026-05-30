J&K Police Launches Crackdown on Pakistan-Based Narco-Terror Network Linked to Shehzad Bhatti

Days after warning by DGP Nalin Prabhat, Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a major crackdown on the network of Pakistan-based narco-terror operative Shehzad Bhatti, registering a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his involvement in various activities detrimental to national security.

Soon after FIR was registered, searches are being carried out across multiple states to identify and apprehend individuals linked to Bhatti’s network. “Police is also examining financial transactions worth several crores of rupees that were allegedly routed through dozens of bank accounts suspected of being used to fund unlawful activities. The operation is aimed at dismantling the narco-terror infrastructure operated by Bhatti and his associates from across the border,” official said.

Officials further added that raids at underway in North India after some key inputs were generated by localised raids in Jammu and Kashmir. “We are working to dig out deep rooted conspiracy hatched from across the border and being executed with the help of some locals in exchange of financial benefits. We have established a trail of money from one account to another and several digital devices have already been sealed in the case,” he added.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat had issued a strong warning to Bhatti on May 14, terming him as an ISI-backed operative involved in smuggling narcotics into India. “A warning to the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti, who is ISI's acolyte and partner in pumping narcotics into India: We will hunt and hound you and your associates, and decimate your evil infrastructure.,” the DGP had said.