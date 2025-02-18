J&K Police Probing 'Terror Angle' in 02 Civilians' Death in Kathua; Loops in Counter Terror and Intelligence Wing

Jammu and Kashmir Police is probing a terror angle in the death of two civilians, Shamsher and Roshan Lal, who were brutally strangled to death in the Billawar area of Kathua on February 16. Police have sent a new Station House Officer (SHO) and a specialised team from the Counter Terror and Intelligence wing is also working on the technical aspects.

Sources in Jammu Kashmir Police have informed Republic World that the Police have transferred the Station House Officer (SHO) of Billawar and deployed a new officer to lead the investigation. Additionally, a specialized team from the Counter Terror and Intelligence wing of J&K Police has been roped in to assist in the ongoing probe.

This comes after locals expressed deep concern over the incident, stating that terror activities have been on the rise in the area for some time now. “Even during the 1990s, when terrorism was at its peak, this region remained peaceful. But now, what has happened? Terrorism is increasing every day. I urge the police to deploy teams and thoroughly investigate the matter. The victims were simple farmers and shepherds—how could they have gone to the forests? This area has become unsafe, and we are living in fear. All we want is justice,” the resident said.

Official Spokesperson of Jammu Police said that the Inspector General of Police Jammu Zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS, visited the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) in district Kathua to assess the security scenario and reviewed the existing security arrangements, operational readiness, and coordination mechanisms between the police, Army, and paramilitary forces.