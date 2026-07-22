J&K Terror Attack: Gunshot Reported In Anantnag, 1 Policeman Injured; Search Operation Underway
Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a policeman injured.
- India News
- 1 min read
Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a policeman injured.
According to officials, the firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.
A policeman is critically injured in a terror attack in a crowded area in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, police said.
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