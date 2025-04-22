J&K Terror Attack: What We Know So Far as Coward Terrorists Targets Tourists in Pahalgam

One tourists was killed and six others were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire at them in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag.

Here's What We Know So Far

1.The attack occurred when a group of tourists was ambushed by four masked gunmen

2. The masked gunmen appeared suddenly and began firing indiscriminately at the tourists.

3. Before the terrorists opened fire, they confirmed the identity of the tourists whether they were Muslim or Hindu, said a survivor

4. Security officials rushed to the attack site after the shots were heard.

5. A search and combat operation has been launched to nab the terrorists, while injured tourists are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

6. BJP criticized the militants for targeting innocent visitors rather than facing the security forces.

7. Security teams are present at the spot and the situation is being monitored at the top level.

8. The attack came at peak tourist season in the Valley and ahead of the annual Amarnath yatra.

9. Several videos have emerged from the terror attack site showing tourists whose family members were injured in the attack crying for help.