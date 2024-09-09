Published 21:22 IST, September 9th 2024
Two Terrorists Killed in Gunfight, Infiltration Bid Along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Foiled
Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday.
