  • Two Terrorists Killed in Gunfight, Infiltration Bid Along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Foiled

Published 21:22 IST, September 9th 2024

Two Terrorists Killed in Gunfight, Infiltration Bid Along LoC in J-K's Rajouri Foiled

Two heavily armed terrorists were killed in a gunfight with the security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Monday.

Two terrorists killed in gunfight, infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri foiled | Image: Shutterstock
