JKPC Chief Sajad Lone Says No To NC Protest, Accuses Party Of Diluting 370, 35A, Reducing Statehood To Token Demand

Srinagar: A firm “no” from the Peoples Conference to the National Conference’s Jantar Mantar protest has deepened political fault lines in Jammu and Kashmir, with Sajad Lone on Friday alleging the move sidelines Articles 370 and 35A while reducing statehood to a token demand.

Lone said his party had received an invitation but rejected it, stressing that “our principal stand is restoration of special status and the pre‑August 5, 2019 position.”

He argued that the NC’s approach risks “burying Article 370 and 35A for good, leaving statehood as a diminished consolation prize.”

However, Lone maintained that the proper course was for the J&K Legislative Assembly to convene an emergency session, pass a resolution, and then send an all‑party delegation to Delhi.

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“If statehood is still denied, then we can explore other options. Why not exhaust constitutional means first before taking to the streets?” he asked during a press conference in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, he recalled how in August 2019, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah met the Prime Minister without consulting other parties.

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“Within 48 hours of their assurances, Article 370 was revoked. That unilateral approach cannot be repeated,” Lone said.

He further accused NC of bypassing the assembly and turning the statehood issue into a national opposition versus BJP debate.

“The J&K assembly was once the most powerful in India. Today, it may not be the same, but it still represents the aspirations of the people. Yet NC has not passed a single resolution on statehood,” he added.

Lone also questioned whether the Jantar Mantar protest was announced only after the Prime Minister rejected restoration of statehood. “Is this protest meant to demolish the movement for 370 and 35A rather than fight for statehood? NC has been given a ‘supari’ for what, I don’t know,” he said.