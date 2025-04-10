JLN Metro Gate No. 2 Closed Due to 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana's Arrival in Delhi

New Delhi: Gate No. 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Metro Station in Delhi was closed and public movement restricted on Thursday as 2008 Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana will land in India at midnight and taken to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office for interrogation.

Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, will be extradited to India from the United States after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal against the extradition request.

He will land in India at midnight tonight on a special flight amid heavy security and was immediately taken to the NIA headquarters in Delhi.

Due to his arrival and scheduled questioning, security was tightened in the vicinity of the NIA building.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily shut down Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, which is located closest to the NIA office.

A DMRC spokesperson said, "Gate No. 2 of the JLN Metro Station, the one closest to the NIA building, will remain closed as a precaution."

Multiple layers of security were deployed in and around the NIA headquarters, with Delhi Police and paramilitary forces patrolling the area.

Traffic restrictions were also imposed on nearby routes to ensure uninterrupted movement of the security convoy and prevent any disruption.

Who is Tahawwur Rana?