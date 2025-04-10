Sadanand Date, The Man Who Made Tahawwur Rana's Extradition Possible

New Delhi: As Tahawwur Rana has been dragged back to India, marking a major diplomatic achievement, the success of this operation can largely be attributed to the diligent efforts of Sadanand Date, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, whose strong case played a pivotal role in convincing a US court to approve Rana's extradition.

Rana, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, has landed at Palam Airport in New Delhi, where he will be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Headquarters for further proceedings.

Who is Sadanand Date?

Sadanand Date, the Director General of the NIA and a veteran officer who was seriously injured during the 2008 attacks, is set to lead the interrogation of Rana upon his arrival.

Born on December 14, 1966, Sadanand Date is a 1991-batch officer of the Indian Police Service, hailing from the Maharashtra cadre. Over his career, Date has held various significant positions within the IPS, including as deputy inspector general of police in the CBI.

He holds a doctorate from Pune University and is a qualified cost and management accountant. He also participated in the Humphrey Fellowship Program at the University of Minnesota, where he studied white-collar and organized crime in the United States.

Upon returning to India, Date took on the role of additional commissioner of police for the Economic Offences Wing. In 2007, he was awarded the President’s Medal for his service. Date has previously served as the Commissioner of Police for Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar near Mumbai, and as Director General of Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad.

Appointed as the NIA Director General just a year ago, Date is now preparing to question a man whose actions were directly linked to an operation that almost claimed his life. This moment represents a sense of justice for many, marking the resolution of a long and painful chapter in the fight against terrorism.

In preparation for the investigation, a special room has been set up on the third floor of the NIA Headquarters, with access restricted to just 12 key officials. Among those involved in the investigation are NIA Director General Sadanand Date, IG Ashish Batra, and DIG Jaya Roy.