New Delhi: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has authorised Chief Minister Hemant Soren to decide its stand on the proposed legislation, with the party insisting that any increase in Lok Sabha seats must ensure proportional representation for STs, SCs and OBCs.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is yet to take a final call on the Centre's proposed Delimitation Bill, with the party seeking assurances that any increase in Lok Sabha seats will be accompanied by a proportionate rise in constituencies reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The development comes ahead of the special session of Parliament beginning November 30, during which the Centre is expected to introduce the proposed constitutional amendment linked to delimitation and the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in legislatures.

The JMM has authorised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to determine the party's voting strategy after examining the provisions of the proposed legislation. The party's position assumes significance amid efforts by the Opposition INDIA bloc to maintain a united front against the Centre's delimitation proposals.

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Speaking after a meeting of JMM MPs chaired by Hemant Soren at his official residence in Ranchi on Saturday, Lok Sabha MP Nalin Soren said the party would consider supporting the legislation if the number of seats reserved for tribal communities increased proportionately.

"If the total number of seats increases, then the number of seats reserved for tribals should also increase proportionally. That is our only demand. If tribal seats increase, then the JMM is on board," he said.

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Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji said the party had received copies of the proposed legislation only on Friday night and needed sufficient time to examine its provisions.

"The JMM's position is clear: the party wants to study the entire bill. The bill was only uploaded to the portal last night, so no one has had a chance to study it yet," Maji said, adding that Hemant Soren had instructed party MPs to examine every detail before arriving at a decision.

Another JMM MP, Sarfaraz Ahmad, said the party had authorised the Chief Minister to take the final call after consulting MPs and examining the possible implications for Jharkhand.

Ahmad also questioned the absence of clarity on how the proposed expansion would affect different communities.

"If you are increasing the number of seats, you should increase them for all groups — SCs, tribal communities and OBCs — in the same proportion. You haven't clarified what your specific plan is," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Baidyanath Ram also called for a detailed parliamentary discussion on the proposed legislation, cautioning the Centre against rushing its passage.

He said the party would examine whether the proposed changes would benefit Jharkhand and demanded that suggestions from Opposition parties be considered before the legislation was passed.

"We are not opposed to an increase in the number of seats, provided it does not harm any state or result in a situation where some benefit at the expense of others," Ram said.

JMM's Position Amid INDI Bloc Differences

The JMM's cautious approach comes at a time when the INDIA bloc is facing differences over the proposed delimitation exercise.

The DMK has extended support to the revised delimitation proposals after the Centre agreed to its demands, while the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) has also indicated support for the legislation.

The developments have triggered efforts by Congress leaders to bring Opposition allies together ahead of the special parliamentary session.

As of Sunday afternoon, the JMM remained in a wait-and-watch position, with party sources indicating that Hemant Soren had been authorised to make the final decision. The party has three MPs each in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat expressed confidence that the JMM would oppose the Bill, arguing that the party was concerned about the possible impact on tribal constituencies. However, the JMM has not officially announced its position.

Jharkhand Minister Strongly Opposes Delimitation

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Minister Irfan Ansari has expressed strong opposition to the proposed delimitation exercise, describing it as detrimental to the state's interests and minority representation.

Citing the delimitation exercise in Assam, Ansari alleged that the political representation of Muslims had suffered significantly following the redrawing of constituencies.

"Jharkhand will strongly oppose it because delimitation is fatal for us. We have already witnessed the side effects of delimitation in Assam," Ansari said.

He also expressed concern over the reported support extended by the DMK to the revised proposals.

The Centre's proposed Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to link the implementation of 33 per cent women's reservation in Parliament and state legislatures to a delimitation exercise. The revised proposal envisages a 50 per cent increase in the number of seats across states.

The special session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on November 30, with the Lok Sabha reconvening first, followed by the Rajya Sabha on December 2. The session is expected to conclude on December 3.

The INDIA bloc has opposed linking women's reservation with delimitation and demanded that the 33 per cent quota be implemented within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.