JNU Harassment Case: Delhi Police Pastes Notice At Congress MP Akoijam’s Residence, Seeks Probe

New Delhi: Delhi Police served a formal notice to Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, asking him to join the probe over allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

Vasant Kunj North Police Station officers pasted the notice outside the New Delhi residence of the Congress MP, directing him to join the investigation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Congress MP was also a professor and was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences and was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at JNU.

The developments come a day after Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday strongly criticised the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration over the handling of a sexual harassment inquiry against him, alleging grave procedural lapses, media leaks, and a violation of statutory rules following his dismissal.

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National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya K Rahatkar has assured that she will look into the allegations of sexual harassment involving Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam and 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), said BJP Mahila Morcha National President and MP Roop Kumari Chaudhary on Wednesday after a delegation met her and submitted a memorandum seeking action against the MP.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the NCW chairperson here, Chaudhary said a delegation comprising five MPs and office-bearers of the BJP's women's wing approached the Commission to seek action in the matter and ensure the safety of the students.

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"We've been assured that she will definitely look into the matter given the situation," Chaudhary said when asked about the outcome of the meeting.

Chaudhary said the students had filed a written complaint in May and praised them for coming forward with their allegations.

"We need to take note of the incident that happened at JNU recently, because of the way that a JNU professor and a Congress MP from Manipur mistreated 11 young women and students, and how those girls bravely filed a written complaint in May. She alleged that Congress was shielding the MP. “Once the investigation found him guilty, he was fired, but under Congress’s protection, Congress leaders haven’t said a single word about him yet. That’s because the guy is very influential and has the backing of the Congress party,” she said.

Stressing the safety of the complainants, she said, “We need to make sure those girls are protected and safe, and that they don’t face any harm in the future.”

“Since he’s a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha, Congress should have immediately fired him from the party according to the rules, keeping the safety and dignity of our young women in mind. But they still haven’t fired him yet,” she added.

“We believe that someone like this has absolutely no right to even be in such a sacred house. So we’re here today to ensure the safety of our daughters, and to urge the Women’s Commission to take notice of the issue,” she said.

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9 after its Internal Committee recommended major punishment following an inquiry under the POSH framework.

The Congress MP has accused the university administration of failing to provide him with a copy of the inquiry report, which he said was necessary to exercise his right to appeal. He has also alleged a violation of confidentiality provisions under Section 16 of the POSH Act, claiming that his identity was disclosed prematurely.

Delhi Police registered an FIR on October 11 at Vasant Kunj North police station based on a complaint lodged by JNU's Chief Security Officer under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the BNS. The matter is under investigation.